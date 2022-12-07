Florissant man charged in toddler's death, tells police he 'whooped' child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged a 19-year-old man in the death of a toddler.

Jacari Christopher Reed, of Florissant, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Three-year-old Kayla Perry died Nov. 30 just after 8 p.m. at DePaul Hospital, according to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office.

Police said she was hit in the abdomen.

A detective wrote that Reed told officers he "whooped" the child the evening of her death.

Perry lived in the 1300 block of Mullanphy Lane in Florissant, where she was hit prior to being taken to the hospital.

Reed also lives in that block, according to court records.