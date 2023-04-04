ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities say a 34-year-old Florissant man was intoxicated on both alcohol and oxycodone in November when he crashed head-on into a car, killing a woman.

Zachary Myers was charged last month with DWI resulting in death. He was arrested Thursday and remained in custody Tuesday on a $100,000 cash-only bond, police said.

Myers is accused of speeding up New Halls Ferry Road near Vaile Avenue the night of Nov. 12, crossing over the center line and colliding with a southbound car. The driver of that car, 45-year-old Laquita Gandy, died.

Myers told police at the time he swerved to avoid hitting a deer or dog that ran in front of his car, but a witness told police they did not see an animal. Officers said Myers appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and a blood test showed he had a .156 BAC — almost twice the legal driving limit — and that oxycodone was present in his system, police said.

Officers also said they found an empty bottle of Tito's vodka on the floor of the front passenger seat of Myers' vehicle, along with an empty pill bottle with a label indicating it was hydrocodone prescribed to Myers.

Police said on recorded jail calls Myers told someone “I (expletive) up, I killed somebody,” and on another call he said, “I hit another car head-on.”

A police spokesperson said police officers applied for a warrant the day of the crash, but it was taken under advisement until toxicology results and other evidence was collected.

Gandy lived in St. Louis County just north of Florissant.