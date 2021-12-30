Florissant man charged with first-degree murder in wife's death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man has been charged in the stabbing death of his wife on Wednesday, just days ahead of a scheduled divorce hearing for the couple.

The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney on Thursday charged Michael P. Oshia, 50, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The killing occurred on Wednesday in the Florissant home they shared, according to a statement from the prosecuting attorney's office.

After Oshia's wife, who was not identified in the statement, was killed, Oshia shot himself with a Browning 10-gauge shotgun, but survived the shooting, prosecutors said.

A hearing in the couple's divorce proceedings had been scheduled for Monday, the statement said.

Oshia is also on probation in a Callaway County case for possession of child pornography, a felony. He pleaded guilty in that case in 2018. As a felon, he was in illegal possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

His bail was set at $1 million, cash only. No attorney was listed for Oshia.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.