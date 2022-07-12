Florissant man charged with killing in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man is facing charges in a deadly shooting in St. Louis in May.

Troy Eugene White, 21, of the 2700 block of Knollwood Lane, was charged July 6 with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the May 15 killing of Dadream Boyd.

Boyd, 24, was fatally shot about 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive. Charges said witnesses identified White as one of two people in a Nissan Kicks driven during the shooting. Police also obtained surveillance video of the shooting and recovered four shell casings from inside the vehicle.

Boyd lived in the 1300 block of Madison Street.

White did not yet have a lawyer and was jailed without bail.