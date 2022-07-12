 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florissant man charged with killing in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man is facing charges in a deadly shooting in St. Louis in May.

Troy Eugene White, 21, of the 2700 block of Knollwood Lane, was charged July 6 with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the May 15 killing of Dadream Boyd.

Troy E. White

Troy E. White was charged in the May 15, 2022, killing of Dadream Boyd in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Boyd, 24, was fatally shot about 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive. Charges said witnesses identified White as one of two people in a Nissan Kicks driven during the shooting. Police also obtained surveillance video of the shooting and recovered four shell casings from inside the vehicle.

Boyd lived in the 1300 block of Madison Street.

White did not yet have a lawyer and was jailed without bail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News