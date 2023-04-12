ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man was accused Wednesday of shooting and killing a 23-year-old man in one day earlier in a Spanish Lake apartment complex.

Armani McGuire, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday in the death of Jonathan Whitted.

Whitted was shot about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Riaza Square, near Larimore Parkway Drive.

Police said he died at a hospital.

Charging documents say McGuire and Whitted had been in an ongoing fued and St. Louis County police tracked McGuire's girlfriend's car to the scene of the shooting.

Investigators also found some of Whitted's property in McGuire's residence, court documents say.