Florissant man convicted of molesting girl sentenced to 18 years in prison

CLAYTON — A Florissant man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of repeatedly molesting a young girl over a five-year period.

James Eisman, who turns 50 on Tuesday, received the sentence Friday from Circuit Judge Richard M. Stewart. Eisman was convicted by a jury in March of statutory sodomy and child molestation.

Prosecutors said he was a "father figure" to the victim, who would spend the night at his house.

Eisman, of Florissant, stood trial in March on charges of molesting the girl from January 2012 to December 2017 when she was younger than 15 years old.

His lawyer has said Eisman is innocent and that the girl's claims "are simply not believable."

