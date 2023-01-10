Florissant man dies after pickup hits car that broke down on I-270

A man from the Florissant area died last week and two people were injured when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a car that broke down on Interstate 270, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. Jan. 3 on northbound I-270 near Dorsett Road in St. Louis County. The car was stopped on the highway, in the third lane from the median wall, because of a mechanical failure, police said.

The man who died is identified as Christopher L. McQuay, 48, from the Florissant area. McQuay was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup that was heading north on I-270.

The pickup rear-ended a 2009 Mazda CX9 that had stopped in the traffic lane because of the mechanical issues, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The pickup was driven by Cecil R. Cole, 47, of Florissant, the patrol said. Cole suffered serious injuries. His passenger, McQuay, was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, where he died that night.

The driver of the Mazda, Cortez A. Sanders, suffered moderate injuries, police said. Sanders, 32, is from Maryland Heights.