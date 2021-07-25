Florissant man dies in St. Charles County wreck

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Florissant man was killed Saturday after his car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle in St. Charles County.

Juan Hoffman, 69, was driving westbound on Highway 94 at Church Road when he crossed the center lane into eastbound traffic. His 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser began to skid, and the left side of his vehicle struck the front of 1997 GMC 3500 pickup truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hoffman was taken to SSM DePaul Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.

The occupants of the GMC truck were taken to SSM DePaul Hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

