Florissant man found shot to death inside vehicle in north St. Louis County
Florissant man found shot to death inside vehicle in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday with victim's name. 

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Tuesday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Just before 10:50 p.m., police went to the 3800 block of Salvation Road for a report of a shooting. Inside a parked vehicle, they found Marshawn Dallas, 31, dead of gunshot wounds in the driver's seat.

Dallas lived in the 900 block of Justice Court, about a half-mile from where he was found. 

Salvation Road is off New Halls Ferry Road.

No other details were available Wednesday.

