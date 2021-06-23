Florissant man found shot to death inside vehicle in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday with victim's name.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Tuesday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Just before 10:50 p.m., police went to the 3800 block of Salvation Road for a report of a shooting. Inside a parked vehicle, they found Marshawn Dallas, 31, dead of gunshot wounds in the driver's seat.
Dallas lived in the 900 block of Justice Court, about a half-mile from where he was found.
Salvation Road is off New Halls Ferry Road.
No other details were available Wednesday.
From staff reports
