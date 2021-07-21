 Skip to main content
Florissant man gets 20-year prison term in 2017 homicide in Ferguson
Florissant man gets 20-year prison term in 2017 homicide in Ferguson

CLAYTON — A Florissant man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a 2017 homicide in Ferguson.

Circuit Judge Brian May sentenced Alastair Green, 22, to prison after Green pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, armed criminal action and a reduced charge of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Decarlos Jones on May 17, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to a burglary charge.

Green admitted fatally shooting Jones, 23, in the 2100 block of Canfield Drive during a dispute in which police said Jones had intervened. He took a plea deal with prosecutors instead of standing trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Green's lawyer declined to comment.

Another man involved in the incident, Maurkeith C. Patton, 21, who was orginally charged with murder in Jones' death, pleaded guilty in 2019 to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to a 4-year term.

Alastair Green

Alastair Green is charged with murder in a fatal shooting May 17, 2017, in Ferguson.
