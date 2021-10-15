Florissant man gets 8 years for shooting at FBI SWAT team

FLORISSANT — A man from Florissant who shot at FBI SWAT team members who were trying to search his house was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison.

On Dec. 17, 2020, agents were investigating drug dealing by Carlos Travis, and planned to execute a search warrant at his house on Trinity Lane. When they "announced their presence," Travis fired multiple times in their direction with an AR-15-style rifle, Travis admitted in a guilty plea in May. The SWAT team took cover, and Travis and his wife then left the home with their hands up, the plea agreement says.

Agents found the rifle and spent shell casings inside the home. Travis is a convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm.

Travis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two charges: assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"Mr. Travis is very remorseful for his actions," said his lawyer, Kenneth Schwartz, in a message.

