Florissant man gets probation in deadly drunken driving crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man has been sentenced to probation in a drunken driving crash in 2020 that killed his passenger.

Frederick Schaljo, 24, pleaded guilty March 4 to one count of DWI-death of another. He admitted driving while intoxicated May 24, 2020, and crashing into a fence pole. His passenger, 21-year-old Nathaniel Hei, was killed.

Schaljo told police he and Hei had been drinking on the Black River "all day."

Frederick Schaljo

Frederick Schaljo admitted driving while intoxicated in a May 24, 2020, crash that killed his passenger, 21-year-old Nathaniel Hei

Schaljo's lawyer could not be reached.

Police found open and closed alcohol containers inside Schaljo's vehicle, charges said. A test of Schaljo's blood two hours after the crash revealed a blood-alcohol content of .235 percent. The legal limit to drive a vehicle in Missouri is .08 percent.

Circuit Judge David Vincent accepted Schaljo's guilty plea and suspended a 10-year prison term, placing him on probation for five years.

Terms of his probation include 30 days in jail that he's allowed to serve on weekends within a year. He also must complete substance abuse awareness classes and attend alcoholics anonymous.

If he fails to complete probation, he could go to prison for up to 10 years.

Last year, Hei's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Schaljo and his insurer for $200,000, according to court records.

