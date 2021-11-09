 Skip to main content
Florissant man gets six-year term for setting fire at neighbor's home
Florissant man gets six-year term for setting fire at neighbor's home

Khadeem Ratcliff

Khadeem Ratcliff was accused of starting a gasoline fire in Florissant in August 2018.

FLORISSANT — A Florissant man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to arson charges.

Circuit Judge William Corrigan last week sentenced Khadeem Ratcliff, 27, to six years in prison with credit for jail time served since he started a gasoline fire in August 2018.

Ratcliff admitted to charges of setting a garage fire in the 2400 block of Northridge Place around the corner from Ratcliff's home. court records say. The fire spread to the house next door, where a man in his 80s was living. That man got out safely.

Ratcliff's lawyer could not be reached.

