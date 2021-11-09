Florissant man gets six-year term for setting fire at neighbor's home

Circuit Judge William Corrigan last week sentenced Khadeem Ratcliff, 27, to six years in prison with credit for jail time served since he started a gasoline fire in August 2018.

Ratcliff admitted to charges of setting a garage fire in the 2400 block of Northridge Place around the corner from Ratcliff's home. court records say. The fire spread to the house next door, where a man in his 80s was living. That man got out safely.