Florissant man identified as victim in fatal crash on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the man who died one week earlier after a crash near Interstate 55 and Potomac Street.
Dana Randall, 42, was traveling north on I-55 at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 when his 1998 Ford van crossed the entrance ramp lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler that was parked on the shoulder.
Randall's van then rolled onto the driver's side. Randall was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Randall lived in the 2800 block Chapel View Drive in Florissant.
The person inside the Jeep Wrangler fled before police arrived.
