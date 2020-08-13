You have permission to edit this article.
Florissant man identified as victim in fatal crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the man who died one week earlier after a crash near Interstate 55 and Potomac Street. 

Dana Randall, 42, was traveling north on I-55 at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 when his 1998 Ford van crossed the entrance ramp lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler that was parked on the shoulder. 

Randall's van then rolled onto the driver's side. Randall was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Randall lived in the 2800 block Chapel View Drive in Florissant. 

The person inside the Jeep Wrangler fled before police arrived. 

