ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man was indicted Wednesday in the January fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at a Cool Valley gas station.

Bryant Pirtle, 20, faces several charges in federal court after prosecutors say he and another person shot Devon Williams at a BP gas station just north of Interstate 70 after Williams tried to buy roughly $20 of marijuana from them.

As they fled, they ran Williams over, prosecutors said. Williams died at a hospital.

Officials zeroed in on Pirtle after investigators realized his iPhone was present murder scene and also where the car used during the killing was found abandoned. He is also suspected in multiple car break-ins at a Central West End parking lot, court documents said.

He was arrested March 23 after he fled from police in a stolen car from the same gas station where Williams was killed. Inside the car police found $4,500, a pound of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and two AR-15-style rifles.

He faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a weapon during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death and one count of possession of a gun during a drug trafficking crime.