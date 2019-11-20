FLORISSANT — A man from Florissant was involved in an online "romance scam" that tricked a woman into paying out more than $20,000, prosecutors said.
Hammed Akande, 39, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
Prosecutors and charging documents say that a St. Louis woman in her 60s began an online romance with someone in August 2019. She believed he was from Colorado and had a business in Ukraine. At his request, the woman began helping him with that business by sending him cash through MoneyGram and electronic bank transfers in September, charging documents say.
When she found he had been using the name of someone who had himself been victimized in a romance scam, her scammer convinced her that everything was true but his name, charging documents say. She kept sending him cash, as well as cellphones and laptops that he said he was going to sell in Dubai to pay taxes and fees for his business in Ukraine, the charges say.
The victim sent some packages to a home in unincorporated St. Louis County, where Akande picked them up, charging documents say. Cellphones she'd sent were found at his Florissant home on Nov. 1, the charges say.