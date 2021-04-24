 Skip to main content
Florissant man killed in head-on crash
Florissant man killed in head-on crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man was killed when a car crossed the center line and struck his vehicle head-on early Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was identified as Xavier G. Hunt, 26. He was driving a 2014 Infinity Q50S southbound on Highway 367 north of Chambers Road at 12:40 a.m. when a northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, driven by Caleb A. Crockett, 25, of St. Louis, crossed the center line and struck Hunt's car, the patrol said.

Hunt was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Crockett and a passenger in Hunt's vehicle, Jonathan M. Jenkins, 28, of Florissant, had moderate injuries and were taken to hospitals, the patrol said.

All three men were wearing seatbelts.

