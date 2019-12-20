Florissant man killed in one-car accident on Interstate 55

A Florissant man was killed Thursday night when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Chaz C. Potter, 29, was northbound on Interstate 55 at Loughborough Ave. just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, the patrol said. He was driving too fast for conditions, lost control and left the road and the rear of his Mustang struck a tree, authorities said.

He was taken to a St. Louis hospital and pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m. Potter was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

