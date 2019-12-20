Florissant man killed in one-car accident on Interstate 55

A Florissant man was killed Thursday night when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Chaz C. Potter, 29, was northbound on Interstate 55 at Loughborough Ave. just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, the patrol said. He was driving too fast for conditions, lost control and left the road and the rear of his Mustang struck a tree, authorities said.
He was taken to a St. Louis hospital and pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m. Potter was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Amanda St. Amand
Amanda St. Amand is the digital editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.