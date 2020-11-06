Florissant man raped woman while holding her captive in van for days, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man forced a woman into his van where he raped and assaulted her while keeping her captive for several days, according to charges filed this week.

Jeffrey Lee Carson, 44, of the 1700 block of Patterson Road, is being held without bail after being charged Tuesday with rape/attempted rape, kidnapping and assault.

The woman reported to city police Sunday that five days earlier Carson pulled his van alongside her as she walked to a convenience store and forced her inside the vehicle, according to charges filed in court.

Carson then parked the van in the 2900 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis, went inside a home and returned to the vehicle. At that point he struck her on the head and forced her to have sex, according to charging documents.

She told police she later escaped when Carson stopped at a gas station, charges say. She fled to a shuttered business nearby and hid there until the following morning, when she sought help at a nearby gas station and called 911.

Court documents do not list the woman's age and St. Louis police have not responded to requests for additional information about the incident.

Court records did not list an attorney for Carson.

His criminal history includes convictions in St. Louis for misdemeanor assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records say. He also received probation in the mid-1990s for drug possession and distribution. Some court records spell Carson's first name as Jeffery.

