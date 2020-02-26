You are the owner of this article.
Florissant man shot to death inside car in north St. Louis
Florissant man shot to death inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man was shot dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

Mack A. Hamilton, 30, was found dead inside a car about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of North 19th Street. The scene is in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

He had been shot several times, police said.

Police said they don't know who killed Hamilton, who lived in the 1100 block of Hallwood Drive in Florissant.

No other information was immediately available.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

