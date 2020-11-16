Florissant man was three times the limit after deadly crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system after crashing into a fence pole, killing his passenger, according to charging documents.

Frederick Schaljo, 23, of the 400 block of North Castello Street, was charged Monday with DWI-death of another. Charges say that on May 24 Schaljo lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle and struck a fence.

A pole from the fence impaled a passenger window, killing 21-year-old Nathaniel Hei, authorities say. Schaljo told police he and Hei had been drinking on the Black River "all day."

Police found open and closed alcohol containers inside Schaljo's vehicle, court documents say. A test of Schaljo's blood two hours after the crash revealed a blood-alcohol content of .235 percent. The legal limit to drive a vehicle in Missouri is .08 percent.

A judge allowed Schaljo to remain free on bail with some restrictions including no alcohol, illegal drugs or firearms, and a lock on his vehicle's ignition, court documents say. There was no lawyer listed for him in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.