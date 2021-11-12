Florissant mother, son accused of $700k pandemic relief loan fraud

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant mother and her son have been accused of fraudulently obtaining over $700,000 in pandemic relief and small business loans, federal prosecutors in St. Louis said Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times submitted fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help employers keep workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and to the Missouri Small Business Grant Program, designed to help small businesses and farms. Forland and Times falsely inflated the number of employees at six businesses, the indictment says.

In one example in the indictment, Forland submitted a PPP loan application claiming that one of her companies, All About Family I LLC had 20 employees, but Forland was the only real employee. She falsified a bank statement, payroll records and IRS forms to back up her false claim and win a $146,100 loan, the indictment says.

Dionneshae Forland was indicted by a federal grand jury with four counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of theft of government property and five counts of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said. Dwayne Times was indicted on one count of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property, prosecutors said.