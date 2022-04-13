Florissant police arrest man following armed robbery at US Bank

FLOSISSANT — A man with a gun robbed the U.S. Bank on North Lindbergh Boulevard on Wednesday, but was arrested almost immediately upon leaving the bank, police said.

The incident began about 1:15 p.m., when a man walked into the bank and showed a handgun to a teller, Florissant police said in a Facebook post, noting that no one was hurt.

Florissant resident Jan Daniels, who was in the bank at the time, said the suspect was behind her in line. The man was wearing a poncho, and waited his turn, apologizing to her for nearly cutting in front of her. Daniels was assisted by the person working the drive-thru, while the man spoke to the one teller manning the inside counter.

Daniels said she could tell something wasn't right by the look on the teller's face as the man leaned over the counter.

Hearing he had a gun, Daniels said she took cover until the man left with a bag the teller handed him.

"The tellers' professionalism is the reason nobody was hurt, you know; they did exactly what they were trained to do," she said.

A bank employee was able to notify police while the robbery was taking place, Daniels said, which is why police were able to arrive in time to take someone into custody.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.