UPDATED at 4:35 p.m. with the name of the boy whose body was recovered.
FLORISSANT — Police recovered a teen's body Monday afternoon from Coldwater Creek after getting a report that led them to the wooded area behind a Dierbergs grocery.
Police Chief Tim Fagan identified the boy as Deonte Jenkins, 15, of Florissant.
"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family," Fagan said. "They are experiencing a tragic loss of life. There is nothing on our part to indicate that this was anything more than a really tragic accident."
The incident began with the report of a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning. Hazelwood police found the car at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Washington Street, near the Dierbergs at Washington and Lindbergh Boulevard, and several people ran from the vehicle. Police arrested some of them.
At 8 p.m. Sunday, the Jenkins family reported to police that Deonte had been in that car and was missing; they feared he may have run into the creek.
Police found Deonte's body in the creek Monday afternoon, not far from where police found the car. There were no signs of trauma, police said; an autopsy was pending.
Fagan said the creek is shallow in parts but can reach up to 8 feet deep in others.
Florissant workers had to cut down brush so search and rescue teams could access the creek.
Several family members waited for much of the day in a parking lot nearby. They declined to comment.
Florissant police said units from the Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division, Hazelwood police, the Pattonville Fire District and the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were also on the scene.
