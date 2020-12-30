Florissant police rescue three people overcome by smoke in two separate fires

FLORISSANT — Police rescued three people passed out at their front doors at two separate fires within 10 hours on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, officials said.

The first fire occurred about 6:30 p.m. in a single-family home on Narraganset Drive. Florissant Valley Fire Protection District battalion chief Randy Ray said the fire appeared to have started in the basement of the home.

A man and a woman were trying to escape through the front door, Ray said, but they lost consciousness as the fire spread. Police arrived before firefighters and forced their way into the home, pulling out the unconscious people. The man and woman were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Later that night, police and firefighters responded to a fire in the 800 block of Manresa Lane. An emergency dispatcher told first responders that an elderly woman had called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report the fire, but passed out as she was speaking with the dispatcher. Police responded and again forced their way inside, finding the woman passed out near the front door. She was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Ray said it was unclear whether a smoke alarm sounded in either home, but firefighters didn't hear them when they arrived. It was a busy night for Florissant Valley firefighters, he said, as they also responded to a fire at 8:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Dawnview Drive, knocking down a fully involved fire at a vacant home between the two other calls.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.