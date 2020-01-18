Florissant police say they'll seek new charges after death of teen rescued from house fire

FLORISSANT — Police here on Saturday said that they would seek new charges after a teen rescued Friday from a house fire died.

Police responding to a call just before 3 a.m. Friday found a one-story home at 1915 Curtis Court fully engulfed in flames but were unable to enter the home, they said Friday. Firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District did get in and rescue the boy, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.

The boy, who police did not identify, later died.

Bobby Copass, of the same block of Curtis Court, was charged with arson, police said. On Facebook Saturday night, the police department posted a statement saying officers would seek new charges after the boy's death.