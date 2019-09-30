FLORISSANT — Police received a report on Monday that led them to search for a body in Coldwater Creek.
Florissant police said just before noon that they were working "a possible crime scene" in the wooded area behind a Dierbergs grocery at 222 North Lindbergh Boulevard. Units from the Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division, the Pattonville Fire District and the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were also there, police said.
Florissant Officer Steve Michael said around 2 p.m. that police were looking for a body in the creek, and that divers were on-scene. He did not elaborate.
"There’s a lot of moving parts," he said. "There's nothing definitive at this point."