Florissant tax preparer gets 3+ years, has to repay $900K

ST. LOUIS — A tax preparer from Florissant was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison and was ordered to repay more than $900,000 after admitting to tax fraud.

Tiffany McAllister, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in April to three counts of tax fraud.

She admitted creating two fake companies and claiming that taxes were withheld on fake income from those companies on tax returns for herself and her clients from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2016.

She also prepared tax returns with other false withholdings and fake self-employment business losses and educational expenses to boost refunds for clients, prosecutors said, costing the IRS $902,854.

