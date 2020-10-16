 Skip to main content
Florissant woman accused of giving meth to girl, 13, and sodomozing her
FLORISSANT — A Florissant woman is accused of giving methamphetamine to a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Samantha Jessa, 22, of the 2000 block of Cordoba Drive, was charged Monday with one count of statutory sodomy.

Samantha Jessa

Samantha Jessa was charged Oct. 12, 2020, in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of statutory sodomy. (St. Louis County jail photo)

Charges say Jessa gave the meth to the girl and sodomized her between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31. Authorities said Jessa and the girl were acquaintances and that the meth and sex were not part of a transaction.

Bail for Jessa was set at $100,000 cash. She did not have a lawyer, according to court records.

Jessa has a pending drug paraphernalia charge in Berkeley municipal court.

