Florissant woman dies 2 days after shooting near Fairground Park
Florissant woman dies 2 days after shooting near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman found shot inside her vehicle Monday afternoon died from her injuries on Wednesday, police say. 

Jane Katherine Gearin, 30, of the 700 block of Thompson Drive in Florissant, was found shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. 

Gearin was taken to a hospital, where she was initially listed as unstable. 

Police have not identified any suspects. They ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.

The Bottom Line: This winter, St. Louisans can be thankful for utility regulation

