Florissant woman dies 2 days after shooting near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman found shot inside her vehicle Monday afternoon died from her injuries on Wednesday, police say.
Jane Katherine Gearin, 30, of the 700 block of Thompson Drive in Florissant, was found shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.
Gearin was taken to a hospital, where she was initially listed as unstable.
Police have not identified any suspects. They ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today