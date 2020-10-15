Florissant woman gave meth to 13-year-old and sodomized her, charges say

FLORISSANT — A Florissant woman is accused of giving methamphetamine to a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Samantha Jessa, 22, of the 2000 block of Cordoba Drive, was charged Monday with one count of statutory sodomy.

Charges say Jessa gave the meth to the girl and sodomized her between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31. Authorities said Jessa and the girl were acquaintances and that the meth and sex were not part of a transaction.

Bail for Jessa was set at $100,000 cash. She did not have a lawyer, according to court records.

Jessa has a pending drug paraphernalia charge in Berkeley municipal court.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.