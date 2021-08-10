Florissant woman gets 14-year prison term in deadly stabbing

CLAYTON — A Florissant woman who admitted fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2018 has been sentenced to prison for 14 years.

Mykia Caldwell, 24, of the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive, pleaded guilty July 20 to armed criminal action and voluntary manslaughter, which prosecutors had reduced from a charge of second-degree murder. Caldwell admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend Demartez Evers, 25, on Oct. 22, 2018.

Caldwell stabbed Evers twice — in the abdomen and the groin area — during a struggle at their home, charges said. The groin wound punctured his femoral artery, causing Evers to lose a large amount of blood and lose consciousness, the documents say. He died eight days later.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker accepted Caldwell's plea and sentenced her to prison.

Her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

