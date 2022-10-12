Florissant woman gets prison time, must repay $787,000 in COVID-19 loan fraud case

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for lying on applications to receive hundreds of thousands in COVID-19 business relief loans for herself and others, prosecutors said.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, pleaded guilty in July to several charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of government property, after submitting fake payroll records, helping her son falsify loan documents and helping others lie on loan documents for the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Missouri Small Business Grant Program.

As part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White ordered her to repay $787,075. She will also be under supervision for five years after her release from prison.

Forland's son, Dwayne Times, 31, also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of government property. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and was ordered to repay $194,850, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal agents have already seized nearly $600,000 from accounts linked to Forland and Times, the release said.