Florissant woman gets probation for leaving child in car as she overdosed in 7-Eleven bathroom

CLAYTON — A Florissant woman received three years' probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to leaving her 5-year-old child locked in a parked car in 2019 while she went into a 7-Eleven bathroom where she passed out after ingesting drugs.

Anastasia M. Trinidad, 26, pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment. Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin sentenced Trinidad to probation, which includes random drug testing, treatment and adherence to all orders from family court and children services.

Police found Trinidad on July 25, 2019, unconscious from a fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of the 7-Eleven in St. Ann, charges said. She was given Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, to revive her.

Police then found Trinidad's 5-year-old locked in the car outside, along with a straw containing suspected fentanyl inside the car.

Her lawyer could not be reached.

