Florissant woman pleads guilty to $829,000 in COVID relief fraud

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman pleaded guilty Monday to lying on applications to receive nearly $829,000 in COVID-19 business relief loans for herself and others.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court to several charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of government property.

Prosecutors said Forland submitted fake payroll records inflating the number of employees at several businesses, helped her son falsify loan documents and aided others in lying on loan documents to receive money. In all, she received $828,813 in Missouri Small Business Association and federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Forland's son, Dwayne Times, also pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and theft of government property.

Times' sentencing is set for Oct. 11. Forland's is set for the following day.