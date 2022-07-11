 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florissant woman pleads guilty to $829,000 in COVID relief fraud

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman pleaded guilty Monday to lying on applications to receive nearly $829,000 in COVID-19 business relief loans for herself and others.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court to several charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of government property.

Prosecutors said Forland submitted fake payroll records inflating the number of employees at several businesses, helped her son falsify loan documents and aided others in lying on loan documents to receive money. In all, she received $828,813 in Missouri Small Business Association and federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Forland's son, Dwayne Times, also pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and theft of government property.

Times' sentencing is set for Oct. 11. Forland's is set for the following day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News