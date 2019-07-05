ST. LOUIS • Gunfire Thursday night into early Friday roared across St. Louis city, leaving one man dead and injuring a dozen others, including a 12-year-old girl shot in the head.
The girl was among the most severely hurt, although her condition was not available early Friday morning. The name of the dead man hasn't been released.
Meanwhile, St. Louis police haven't said if anyone was arrested in the shootings -- or if they were connected.
In all, nine shootings came in a six-hour stretch, from about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to 3:20 a.m. Friday. The gun violence is the latest in a particularly bloody start to summer and comes a week after the police chief made a public appeal for more officers.
The victims from overnight in St. Louis include two women shot while watching a fireworks display from a front porch on Lexington Avenue just before midnight Thursday. Other victims include a woman shot in the neck near Hooke and Aubert avenues and a 17-year-old boy shot in the foot near Cass and Hogan streets.
Here is a rundown of the shootings:
• At about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a gunman shot a man in the arm near Prairie and Labadie avenues.
• At about 10 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting near Glasgow and Martin Luther King. A second victim, also a man, was found near Glasgow and Stoddard.
• Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot in the abdomen and critically injured.
• At about 11 p.m. Thursday, a double shooting injured two men, although police have not reported where it happened. One man was shot in the buttocks and one was shot in the thigh.
• Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, a woman was shot in the neck near Hooke and Aubert avenues. She was stable at a hospital, police said.
• At about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, two women were grazed by bullet fragments while watching fireworks from a porch in the 4900 block of Lexington Avenue. Both were stable, police said.
• Just before midnight Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the side of the head in the 5700 block of Era Avenue. A second victim was shot in the leg. The girl was conscious and breathing, police said.
• Just before midnight Thursday, a woman was shot in the thigh in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue. She was stable, police said.
• At about 3:20 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a bullet wound to his foot. Police said he was shot near Cass Avenue and Hogan Street. He didn't describe to police who shot him.