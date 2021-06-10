For the second time in 13 hours, gunman fires shots at undercover St. Louis cops

ST. LOUIS — For the second time in 13 hours, a gunman early Thursday fired shots at undercover St. Louis police officers.

The latest shooting happened about 1 a.m. Thursday, in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near Sherry Avenue.

No officers were hurt, but their unmarked police vehicle has bullet holes in it.

Police said it began when officers saw a man on the sidewalk fire shots at two cars that were exchanging gunfire near Goodfellow and Lalite Avenue, police said. The man fired at the officers' car next.

The officers were in an unmarked car and wore plain clothes, but also had on a ballistic vest marked "Police." They pulled to the curb and got out, and the man fired shots at the officers, police said.

The area is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just north of Interstate 70.

The officers returned fire but didn't hit the man. The man ran to a car, drove through a yard and around a concrete barrier to escape, police said. Officers arrested the man, 29, later near Park Lane and Switzer Avenue.