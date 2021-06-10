For the second time in 13 hours, gunman fires shots at undercover St. Louis cops

ST. LOUIS — For the second time in 13 hours, a gunman early Thursday fired shots at undercover St. Louis police officers.
The latest shooting happened about 1 a.m. Thursday, in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near Sherry Avenue.
No officers were hurt, but their unmarked police vehicle has bullet holes in it.
Police said it began when officers saw a man on the sidewalk fire shots at two cars that were exchanging gunfire near Goodfellow and Lalite Avenue, police said. The man fired at the officers' car next.
The officers were in an unmarked car and wore plain clothes, but also had on a ballistic vest marked "Police." They pulled to the curb and got out, and the man fired shots at the officers, police said.
The area is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just north of Interstate 70.
The officers returned fire but didn't hit the man. The man ran to a car, drove through a yard and around a concrete barrier to escape, police said. Officers arrested the man, 29, later near Park Lane and Switzer Avenue.
About noon on Wednesday, different officers exchanged gunfire with a man who fired at them in the 2200 block of South Jefferson Avenue in the Fox Park neighborhood. No one was hit by bullets. Police took two people into custody. One was a 17-year-old boy, the other a 23-year-old man.
The shooting on Jefferson began when officers in an unmarked car saw a silver Audi SUV with expired temporary tags. The officers followed the vehicle, which made a U-turn on Jefferson. When the vehicle passed the officers' car, someone in the SUV stood up through the sunroof and fired shots at the officers, police said.
One of the officers fired back while sitting in the police car. The officers then turned on the vehicle's emergency lights and siren and chased the SUV. The two suspects were arrested near Memorial and Pine.
Charges are pending in both cases.
