'For what though?' Mother mourns son killed in St. Louis County grocery store shooting

BEVERLY HILLS — Kardaye’ Moore's mother always worried about her son's fate.

A former 911 dispatcher, she worried about heightened tensions in the St. Louis region, and the gun violence that came with it. In 2019, Moore, then 19, was charged in a high-profile, rolling gun battle Downtown that left a 16-year-old critically injured.

Moore, of St. Louis, was released in June, just before his 23rd birthday. He'd spent more than 2 ½ years at the City Justice Center before pleading guilty in February. His mother, Tanya Moore, said he'd become more mature and learned from his first encounter with the criminal justice system.

“He made one mistake, and that cost him a whole lot of time away from his family,” she said.

Then on Wednesday, Moore was gunned down inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in north St. Louis County. The shooting followed a fight, and it left about 15 people running out of the store toward safety. Two people are charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

“Bullets don’t have a name, and it doesn’t even have to be about anything,” said Tanya Moore. “They took my baby. That was my baby. He’s not coming back. For what though?”

Moore was shot in the stomach just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the store at 6714 Natural Bridge Avenue. The shooting was captured on camera, which authorities say helped them secure charges less than 24 hours after the incident.

The two charged in Moore's killing, Warren Smith Jr., 31, of Florissant, and Marcell Payne, 28, of University City, were caught hiding in the store after the shooting, said Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative, which covers many smaller North County municipalities. In addition to murder, Smith is also charged with armed criminal action and second-degree assault, and Payne is charged with third-degree assault.

In a news conference Thursday, Martin noted his officers ran quickly into the store while gunfire rang out.

"People were running out of the store as our officers were running in, so they certainly displayed some bravery yesterday in this active situation," said Martin. "I know in the past, maybe not necessarily in this area, but in some communities in the past, police response to active shooter situations might not have been what we wanted it to be."

Smith and Payne came into the store together, according to court documents. Payne and Moore, who was there alone, are seen getting into an argument while in line. Payne and Moore began to fight, and Smith steps back to shoot Moore — and also, inadvertently, his friend Payne, whom he shot in both hands.

Police do not believe Smith and Payne knew Moore prior to their encounter but noted the investigation is still early.

Moore was armed and shot back, but Smith was not hit, Martin said. Though Payne was unarmed, Payne held Moore down, which is why Payne was also issued a second-degree murder charge.

Among the people who ran out of the store when shots rang out was a little girl. Surveillance video shows glass shattering right above the girl's head as she scurries out of the store.

Smith is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center with a $1.5 million bond. Payne was booked on a $1 million bond late Thursday evening after recovering from the shooting at a hospital.

Moore was staying with his oldest sister, loved American Bullys and aspired to be a dog breeder, his mother said.