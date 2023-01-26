Forensic pathologist casts doubt on testimony that helped land Jennings man on death row

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis forensic pathologist is casting doubt on a former colleague's testimony in a murder case that landed a Jennings man on Missouri's Death Row.

In an affidavit Wednesday, Dr. Jane Turner, a former assistant in the St. Louis medical examiner's office, said she reviewed the 2008 trial testimony of Dr. Phillip Burch centering on a key question: When did four shooting victims die?

Leonard Taylor, convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children, is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7.

Taylor's defense team, in trying to halt the execution, has asked St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell to seek a motion for a hearing on new evidence. As of Thursday, Bell's office hadn't announced its plans.

Dr. Turner's affidavit is part of the new evidence, and it was released to the Post-Dispatch on Thursday.

Dr. Burch performed autopsies on the four victims in 2004. He testified at Taylor's 2008 trial that they could have been killed two or three weeks before their bodies were discovered inside a house on Dec. 3, 2004.

That timeframe blindsided Taylor's defense team at trial. Burch had previously said in a deposition the victims likely had been dead just two or three days -- not weeks.

The smaller window helped the defense's case because they said Taylor had an airtight alibi; he had left town for California a week before the bodies were found. That was verified by airport surveillance footage.

At trial, Burch said his opinion about the time of death changed once he realized that air conditioning inside the home had been running and that the thermostat was turned to about 50 degrees. Defense lawyers say Burch's switch was part of the prosecution's "shenanigans."

Defense lawyers recently asked Turner to review Burch's testimony. Turner on Wednesday said there is "significant scientific probability" that a full review of the autopsy records "would discredit Dr. Burch's trial testimony that the deaths could have occurred more than a week and as much as two to three weeks earlier."

Forensic examiners look for certain signs to pinpoint when someone died, such as the breakdown of body tissue and dissipation of body fluids. Because Burch didn't find certain signs present, Turner said that's indicative they had been dead a few days, not weeks.

Even the cold temperatures inside the home wouldn't have delayed those postmortem changes, Turner said, because the victims were fully clothed and underneath blankets.

Turner left the St. Louis city medical examiner's office in 2016 after 18 years as an assistant medical examiner. She worked in the same office as Burch, who died in 2014. Burch was an assistant medical examiner for both St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Turner is in private practice now with Virchow Consulting Services.

She told the Post-Dispatch that she often reviewed doctors' work and it's not unusual to call into question a colleague's findings or conclusions.

"The facts are more important," Turner said.

The murder victims were Angela Rowe, 28; her daughters, Alexus Conley, 10, and AcQreya Conley, 6; and her son, Tyrese Conley, 5. All had been shot at the house on Park Lane that Rowe sometimes shared with Taylor.

Taylor did not testify at his St. Louis County trial. There were no witnesses to the crime, and police never recovered a murder weapon. Taylor was largely convicted on circumstantial evidence. His brother told police that Taylor confessed to the killings, saying his girlfriend came at him with a knife and he shot her in self-defense the then killed the kids because they witnessed it. But the brother later said he only told police what they wanted to hear after they threatened him.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, in response to some of Taylor’s appeals over the years, has said the case against Taylor is solid.