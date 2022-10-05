Former Affton middle school teacher charged with possessing child pornography

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former middle school teacher with downloading and possessing thousands of videos of child sexual abuse.

Scott Ellis, 36, was charged with six counts of possessing child pornography after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Police said they were told a Google account registered to Ellis — including his name, phone number, birthdate and email address — was used to store thousands of videos of child sex abuse along with another account on Mega, another cloud storage company.

Some of the files contained the names of the victims, according to charging documents, and contained images of infants and pre-adolescent children and included bondage and bestiality.

Ellis worked at Rogers Middle School between August 2019 and May 2022, according to the Affton School District. He has not worked in the school district during the 2022-2023 school year.

A spokeswoman for the district said someone came to district officials with concerns about inappropriate behavior by Ellis about a month ago. District administrators investigated the situation and filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services.

"We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that a former employee may have engaged in inappropriate behavior," the district wrote in a statement. "Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of misconduct by a staff member, either current or former, very seriously."

Ellis was in custody Tuesday night on a $750,000 cash-only bond.