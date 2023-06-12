ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors have charged former Alderman Brandon Bosley, whose family represented a swath of north St. Louis for decades, with wire fraud, the latest former alderman to be implicated in a sweeping bribery sting.

Bosley, the son of longtime former Alderman Freeman Bosley Sr. and brother of the city's first black mayor, Freeman Bosley Jr., is charged with inflating the repair bill in an insurance claim for a Toyota Prius. He had purchased the car from a convenience store owner in his ward for well below its retail value.

The convenience store owner is a federal informant that helped the FBI bring cases against former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad. The informant, identified by the newspaper as north St. Louis gas station and convenience owner Mohammed Almuttan, offered bribes to the other aldermen in exchange for tax breaks and other City Hall favors.

Brandon Bosley represented his father's old ward covering Hyde Park, Jeff-Vander-Lou and other neighborhoods north of downtown from 2017 until this year, when he lost an election to represent a larger redrawn ward to former state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge.

The Post-Dispatch in February reported that the FBI had targeted Bosley. A federal search warrant described a $2,000 payment from Almuttan to an unidentified public official's assistant in exchange for a support letter for a tax break. The newspaper identified the anonymous public official as Bosley, but Bosley denied ever accepting a bribe from Almuttan despite the business owner's multiple attempts to bribe him.

“I never took nothing from him, never had any hand-to-hand exchange, nor hand-to-hand with assistants of mine,” Bosley told the newspaper then. “Period, point blank. That’s a flat-out lie.”