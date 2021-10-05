Former Alorton cop indicted, accused of salary fraud

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A former Alorton police officer was indicted on a federal felony charge Tuesday, accused of fraudulently claiming 654 hours of pay, often while he was at home.

Jay A. Cobb was indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on a charge of obtaining funds by fraud.

The indictment says that between January 2020, when Cobb was hired, and April of 2021, Cobb submitted time cards claiming $9,815 for about 654 hours when GPS records showed he was "outside … Alorton without authority for personal reasons, usually at his residence in Cahokia."

FBI agents compared Cobb's time sheets with the GPS records of police vehicles that he used, the indictment says.

Cobb is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 25 to plead not guilty.

No lawyer is listed for Cobb in online court records and he could not immediately be reached for comment.