Former Alton cop indicted in crash that killed Cahokia man
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A former Alton police officer has been indicted on a count of driving while intoxicated following a wreck that caused the death of a Cahokia man in November.

A grand jury Friday in St. Clair County indicted Ashley L. Roever on a felony charge of aggravated DUI/accidental death.

Prosecutors allege Roever was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra on Illinois Route 3 in Sauget, Illinois, on Nov. 14 when she struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Envoy while it was stopped at a railroad crossing.

The Envoy was driven by Toshorn D. Napper, 31. Napper died at the scene.

The indictment says Roever had a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more.

At the time of the crash, Roever was off-duty from her job as an Alton police officer, officials said. Roever was put on administrative leave after the crash and was terminated when an internal affairs investigation concluded, authorities have said.

