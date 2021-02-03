Former Alton police officer charged with felony DUI in fatal crash

Updated Wednesday with information from Alton police.

BELLEVILLE — A former Alton police officer was charged Tuesday with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a crash that killed a 31-year-old Cahokia man in November.

Ashley Roever, 32, of Bethalto, was charged with the felony more than two months after she was involved in a Nov. 14 crash that killed Toshorn Napper, according to the St. Clair County County State's Attorney's office.

At the time of the crash, Roever was off duty from her job as an Alton police officer, Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed in a statement Tuesday. She was placed on administrative leave after the crash and was terminated when an internal affaits investigation concluded, the chief said.

"Ashley Roever’s actions cast a negative shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of this police department as a whole," Pulido's statement reads.

Prosecutors allege Roever was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra on Illinois Route 3 in Sauget, Illinois, when she struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Napper while it was stopped at a railway crossing.