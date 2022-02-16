Former analyst for St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office gets probation for stalking ex-wife

CLAYTON — A former data analyst for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office was sentenced Wednesday to probation for leaving a suspicious device on the windowsill of his estranged wife's home.

David B. Finkelstein, 32, of unincorporated St. Louis County near Maryland Heights, pleaded guilty in December to making a terrorist threat, stalking and violating a protection order.

Police said that in April 2018 he planted a device that made "a pulsing and buzzing sound" on the windowsill of his wife's Overland home.

After she found the device, she called police, which summoned the county's bomb and arson squad, charges said. Authorities evacuated neighboring homes, then seized and destroyed the device.

According to a police search warrant, Finkelstein admitted during a pretrial bail hearing that he put a listening device outside his estranged wife's window. He was also arrested in March 2019 for allegedly slashing the tires of his estranged wife's sister.

The couple divorced in May 2019.

Circuit Judge Jason Dodson accepted Finkelstein's guilty pleas and sentenced him to five years of probation with multiple conditions — GPS monitoring, no firearms, staying away from his ex-wife's home and work and undergoing a domestic violence assessment and program.

Finkelstein worked as chief data and process analyst for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office from 2017 to 2018.

In court Wednesday, Finkelstein told the judge he didn't think he should have been kept in jail because "it's clear that I'm nonviolent" and that he "was not a threat to anyone."

Dodson said the crimes Finkelstein committed were "terrible" and that there was "good reason you were incarcerated while awaiting trial."

