Former Ballwin police officer indicted for assault of 17-year-old during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Ballwin police officer was indicted by a grand jury here on Wednesday for pulling a 17-year-old man from his car by his arm and clothing during a traffic stop, injuring the teen.

Charles Thomas Lancey, 40, was charged with fourth-degree assault for the incident in August of 2020 at the intersection of Ramsey Lane and Howard Drive in Ballwin.

Lancey was fired from the Ballwin Police Department last September after an investigation of the incident, officials said. The incident also was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and was turned over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in June.

"The conduct alleged in this case is unethical, unconstitutional and absolutely unnecessary," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "Police are authorized to use the minimum force necessary in dealing with suspects. The conduct we allege goes well beyond the use of minimum force and is an assault; furthermore, we allege that the officer in question was in absolutely no danger whatsoever."

If convicted, Lancey could receive up to a year in jail, and possibly a fine of up to $2,000.

