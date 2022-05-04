Former Bridgeton city councilman accused of stealing his salary

BRIDGETON — A former city councilman here has been criminally charged and accused of stealing his council salary by moving out of the district.

Andrew Purcell, 36, has been issued a summons for a felony charge of stealing by deceit, St. Louis County prosecutors said Wednesday. Purcell moved out of Bridgeton and registered to vote at his address in Carterville, in Williamson County, Illinois, making him ineligible for a position on the Bridgeton city council, charging documents say.

Purcell registered to vote in Illinois on Nov. 5, and stated under oath at a March 25 Electoral Board meeting in Williamson County that he'd been living in Williamson County since March 2021, the charges say. Carterville is near Carbondale, more than two hours away from St. Louis.

Purcell was appointed to the Bridgeton council in April of 2018 and elected in April of 2020 to a two-year term, prosecutors said. He did not run for re-election and his term expired on April 5, they said. Purcell was paid $500 per month as a council member.

The charge carries a potential penalty of one to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine. No lawyer is listed for Purcell.

The Marion Republican newspaper reported in March that Purcell was seeking a seat on the Williamson County board before the Republican party challenged his qualifications, triggering the Electoral Board hearing. Purcell had been working as a prosecutor there, and had only sporadically attended council meetings in Bridgeton, the newspaper said.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a former councilman, said in a statement announcing the charges that living in a district "ensures that elected leaders are visible and accessible to the residents they serve. Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs and I discussed how these alleged actions by the defendant not only distract from the very difficult and often thankless work that he and the rest of the Bridgeton City Council do every day, but is also a black eye on all those who choose public service as a way of giving back to their community."

