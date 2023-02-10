CLAYTON — Longtime sports broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has pleaded guilty to a felony offense of driving while intoxicated, about two months after his BMW was observed weaving on a road near Creve Coeur.

The former television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals pleaded guilty on Thursday and was referred to treatment court, which requires people to remain sober and participate in support groups, according to court records.

McLaughlin was pulled over around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 270 near Ladue Road by a Creve Coeur police officer who observed slurred speech, glassy eyes and the smell of "intoxicants" on his breath, charges say.

It was at least the third time McLaughlin had been pulled over for drunken driving. He was sentenced to probation for a first DWI charge in 2010 and was convicted again the following year.

McLaughlin told the Post-Dispatch in December that he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

"No excuses," he said. "I'm dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need."

In mid-December, Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin announced he would leave his television post to focus on his recovery.

McLaughlin told the Post-Dispatch last week that his "next step is to dive into as much charity work as I can.

“I’m doing well and taking the necessary steps that are needed to live my life,” he added. “I want to thank all the people that have reached out to me during this period. It hasn’t been easy. However, all the texts, voicemails or even somebody saying a word of encouragement on the street has meant so much. It’s more than they’ll ever know, and I’m truly grateful.”