Former Central West End massage therapist charged with sexual misconduct, assault

ST. LOUIS — A former massage therapist with Massage Luxe in the Central West End is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a client.

Douglas Boyd, 52, of the 1600 block of Locust Street in St. Louis, was charged Friday with sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

According to charges, a woman reported Oct. 11 that during her massage six days earlier at Massage Luxe, 11 North Euclid Avenue, Boyd massaged up her legs and then came "very close to her genitals, and massaged there."

When she told Boyd he was massaging too high, he stopped, charges said. But Boyd then made an inappropriate comment that prompted the woman to end the massage.

The day she went to police, Boyd found her on Facebook and began messaging her with offers of free massages if she'd withdraw her criminal complaint, charges said.

Boyd was fired after the woman complained to police, according to the charges.

Boyd was released Monday after posting $1,000 bail. He could not be reached Tuesday.

A call to Massage Luxe's headquarters in Fenton was not returned.