Former Chesterfield massage therapist pleads to assault of clients, faces lawsuit

CHESTERFIELD — A former massage therapist at a Chesterfield Pilates studio accused of sexual abuse has been convicted of assault and endangerment of a child.

The trial of Michael Nobs, 72, of Creve Coeur, scheduled for this week was canceled after Nobs entered an Alford plea on Sept. 27 to two counts of assault and one count of felony child endangerment.

The Alford plea means Nobs agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him but did not admit guilt.

He is convicted of groping two clients: A woman assaulted during a January 2019 massage at Performance Pilates on North Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield and a child younger than 12 during a massage between 2004 and 2005.

Nobs was sentenced to five years probation that includes requirements that he get counseling and refrain from any work as a trainer or massage therapist.

He is also forbidden from contacting victims in the case. Should he violate probation, he will face four years in prison.

Before the plea, Nobs faced more serious charges of second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree child molestation.

The adult client in the case filed a civil suit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” against Nobs in 2021, alleging he promised to help ease her back pain, then sexually assaulted her during a massage.

She was "frozen with fear and humiliation,” the suit claims.

“At no point did plaintiff consent to being touched in the manner that (Nobs) touched her," the suit says.

The civil suit is ongoing. Attorneys for Nobs in the civil and criminal cases did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.